Tirupati: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lays stone for construction of 1,765 houses

Tirupati: As part of constructing houses to poor under 'Navaratnalu,' a flag ship programme of YSRCP government, city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday laid foundation stone(Bhumi Puja) for the construction of 1,765 houses at Kalluru village under Vadamalapeta mandal. The government has allotted house sites to 3,671 homeless poor of which 1,765 were geo-tagged on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that at G Palem in Renigunta mandal where 1,753 house sites were allotted of which 971 sites were geo-tagged and 9,456 house sites were allotted at Chindepalle in Yerpedu mandal of which 1,500 were geo-tagged just few days back. One more Jaganna Colony to be come up near Chandragiri soon.

A total of 25,000 eligible beneficiaries in the city have got house sites at six places near the city who all will get own houses after completion of construction works. Speaking amidst cheers of beneficiaries, MLA Bhumana said the Jagan's government was committed to construction 17,000 Jagananna Colonies in the state for more than 25 lakh poor homeless people, making their long cherishing dream of having own house to reality.

He said Jagan was the only CM in state's history who is fulfilling all his vows delivered before coming to power, is now realising them.

Mayor Dr Sirisha expressed her happiness over 25,000 homeless turning sheltered in the city and said that the CM was not only allotting house sites but also providing all basic facilities at all colonies besides constructing pukka houses.

Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said 3,671 beneficiaries got their house sites at Kalluru in 77 acres of land, of which 1,765 were geo-tagged indicating construction of houses started.