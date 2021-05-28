Tirupati: Birthplace of Lord Hanuman snowballs into a row

Tirupati: The TTD claim on the much revered Hindu God Lord Hanuman's birth place as Anajandri Hill in Tirumala is snowballing into a controversy with Swamy Govindananda Saraswathi of Karnataka refuting TTD remarks on Hanuman birthplace.

The Swamiji, who is the founder of Pampa (Karnataka) based Hanumad Janmabhumi Theertha Kshetra Trust, speaking to media here on Friday, termed TTD claim as baseless and the 20-page report of Panditha Parishad set up by TTD on Hanuman birthplace was totally fabricated.

Maintaining that the TTD report was not matched with ancient texts, he said the era and geographical details i.e. the places connected with Hanuman found in Valmiki Ramayana were not matched with details in TTD report.

The Swamiji in his nearly three-hour-long media meet, countered pagewise the TTD report before categorically stating that Hanuman birthplace was Anjanahalli located on the banks of Pampa river in Karnataka, which is very nearer to Anegundi, and called as Kishkinda.

TTD in a planned move in the garb of Panditha Parishad tried its best to establish Jabalee (Anjanadri hill) in Tirumala as Hanuman birthplace but the topographical and geographical places described in Valmiki Ramayanam, a treatise on Lord Ram is disproving Parishad claim.