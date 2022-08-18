Tirupati: BJP demands white paper on progress of irrigation projects

Tirupati: BJP State general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Wednesday criticised the YSRCP government over the rainwater in large quantities going waste into the sea due to its apathy in completing the irrigation projects in the State.

Addressing media persons at his party office here on Wednesday, he said the Chief Minister has been cheating the people in the name of freebees and by diverting the Central funds sanctioned for irrigation projects.

He demanded that Jagan's government reveal to the people how much was spent on the Handri Neeva Project in the last five years and also in the last three years of YSRCP rule.

He also asked the government on how much it had allocated for irrigation projects in the three-year State budget of about Rs 6 lakh crore. He said the YSRCP government has done nothing but only concentrated on media publicity.

The BJP leader demanded that the government release a white paper on the irrigation projects and their progress in the last three years.

Speaking on fuel prices in the State, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said compared to AP, the neighbhouring States were providing petrol/ diesel at a price which is lesser by Rs 10 to Rs 15. BJP district general secretary TD Varaprasad and city general secretary Anil Royal were present.