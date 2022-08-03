Tirupati: BJYM launches 'Sangharshana Yatra' to end YSRCP rule

Tirupati: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) lambasted the YSRCP government in the state for ignoring the promises made to the youth. In protest against its attitude towards the youth, the BJYM launched state-wide 'Yuva Sangharshana Yatra' from Tirupati on Tuesday. Morcha national president Tejaswi Surya and BJP state president Somu Veerraju along with several other leaders took part in the programme held at the golden jubilee arch of SV University and offered floral tributes to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejaswi Surya flayed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for mooting the idea of three capitals. He said that the idea behind this move was nothing but nepotism and corruption which shows the inefficiency of the government. Nowhere in the country three capitals are seen and every state will have only one capital. The idea of three capitals should not be supported, he said.

He said that they have been launching 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Sangharshana yatra' on the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya which will be continued for 20 days and will conclude on August 21. The Sangharshana Yatra was aimed at putting an end to Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he added.

Somu Veerraju said that the Prime Minister has been bringing local to global industries to take the country on a development path. CM Jagan has been renaming Central schemes for his own interest. Andhra Pradesh is in a state of confusion and to give it a direction, the yatra was undertaken. The government has not released the job calendar due to which the unemployed youth have been facing miseries. The state government has failed to provide even a single job in its three year tenure, he said.

BJP state general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Surendra Mohan, Ramesh Naidu, G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Kola Anand, MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy and others participated.