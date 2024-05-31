Tirupati: Book on TDP chief Chandrababu released

Tirupati: The authors at a book release function lauded former CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he is an intellectual par excellence across the world.

The book ‘Chandrababu X.O, Anantha Bhavajalikudu’, written by Sakamuru Srinivasa Prasad, was released at a function here on Thursday. On the occasion, the speakers said that Naidu is like the gem ‘Samanthakamani’ and his vision is unmatched in the contemporary world. M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav and NB Sudhakar Reddy from TDP, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy from BJP were among others, who attended the event.