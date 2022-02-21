Tirupati: Brahmotsavams start at Srinivasa Mangapuram

Tirupati: The annual nine-day Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram, 13 km from here, took off with Dwajarohanam, hoisting of celestial flag, in the auspicious Meena Lagnam between 9am and 9.20 am on Sunday. Temple priests amidst chanting of hymns hoisted the temple flag 'Garuda Dhwajapatam' atop the temp mast, marking the commencement of the nine day Brahmotsavam in the shrine.

Speaking on the occasion, joint executive officer Veerabrahmam said the annual religious celebrations will be observed in Ekantam following Covid norms.

He said elaborate arrangements for darshan and laddus have been made for the pilgrims during the nine-day fete.

Agama advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, Kankanabhattar Sri Seshacharyulu, temple DyEO Shanti, additional health officer Dr Sunil, VSO Manohar and others were present.