Tirupati: Cancer screening camp held

Tirupati: An awareness meeting and free screening camp for cancer patients were held at the Government Maternity Hospital by SV Medical College (SVMC) on Tuesday.

In connection with the International Women’s day scheduled to be observed on March 8, the programme was held in which college Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharn said that there is no need for cancer patients to live in fear as treatment facilities and medicines are available now.

He felt that the women should undergo screening tests which will help them in protecting their health and living happily throughout their life. If any abnormalities are noticed anywhere in the body, it is better to approach the doctors and undergo some tests. On the occasion, some 10-15 tests were held free of cost to the women employees and medicines were distributed freely for those who needed them. He advised the male employees also to undergo tests to protect their health.

Ruia Hospital superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Maternity hospital in-charge superintendent Dr Nirmala Devi, Dr Suneetha, Dr Prameela, Dr Sravanthi and others took part in the programme.