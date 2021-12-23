Tirupati: Central minister BL Verma praises town bank for cleanliness

Tirupati: Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma visited Tirupati Cooperative Town Bank on Thursday as part of his tour programme to the city.

He was warmly welcomed by town Bank Chairman Venkateswara Reddy, BJP leaders G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Kothapalli Ajay Kumar, B Chandra Reddy, B Bhaskar, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Ravi Prasad, Subramanyam Reddy and others.

The minister congratulated the town bank Chairman and his team and appreciated the maintenance of the bank and the cleanliness on the premises. Addressing the media, he said it is a pleasure to visit the 100-year-old Bank in Tirupati.

For the first time in India a ministry for the cooperative sector was established to streamline 8.5 lakh cooperative societies and banks in India to support and strengthen the cooperative sector across the country. District cooperative registrar, town Bank MD and directors were present.