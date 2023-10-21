Tirupati: Chinta Mohan sees BJP hand behind Naidu’s arrest

Tirupati : Former MP and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan condemned the arrest of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and criticised that BJP’s political vendetta was behind it. Addressing the media in Tirupati on Friday, he felt that Naidu was innocent but still had to undergo judicial remand because of the BJP’s political strategy. In this episode, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s role was nominal. He even questioned the motive behind taking Naidu who is the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly into custody in the early hours.

Mohan said that putting Naidu behind the bars for over 40 days was not correct as he was arrested without showing any evidence. The former MP predicted that the Congress party will come into power at the Centre in 2024 elections and whoever joins hands with that party will become victorious.

There was a change in the attitude of Muslim Minorities and the weaker sections were looking at the Congress party as an alternative. In the upcoming elections in four States, Congress will emerge victorious.

He found fault with the speeches being made by Chief Minister Jagan during the public meetings for claiming that he represents the poor. “Earlier Communist leaders like Tarimela Nagi Reddy and Puchalapalli Sundaraiah used to state in public meetings that they represent the poorer sections,” the ex-MP recalled.

Mohan demanded that the State government should restore the old pension scheme for employees and teachers.