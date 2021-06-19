Tirupati: City development is possible with proper planning only

Tirupati: Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) Ramulu and Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said that the development of city is possible only with proper planning.

During a review meeting with town planning officials and staff at Municipal Office on Friday, the duo said it is pertinent to have foolproof planning for the development of a city or town which will be possible only with staff knows their responsibilities and duties.

They also advised officials to discharge their duties efficiently and act against those who construct the buildings and houses without taking proper permission.

Earlier, DTCP Ramulu along with Commissioner inspected progress of road works at many places in the city including Upadhyaya Nagar, Vinayaka Sagar, Gollavani Gunta and DBR Hospital.

Additional Commissioner Haritha, Assistant City Planner(ACP)s Srinivasulu Reddy, Shanmugam and other staff were also present.