Tirupati: Civic chief refutes allegations against Minister Roja

Tirupati : Puttur Municipal chairman Hari and councillors strongly refuted the allegations against Tourism Minister RK Roja by councillor Bhuvaneswari.

It should be reminded here that councillor Bhuvaneswari told the media in Tirupati that she gave Rs 40 lakh to Minister Roja to get municipal chairman post. She also alleged that the Minister neither returned the amount nor helped her to get the post as assured by her. Speaking to the reporters here on Wednesday, Hari, councillors and YSRCP leaders from Puttur town said that disgruntled elements in the party were unable to digest Roja’s popularity, who has been doing lot of good works and developing Nagari and Puttur, were trying to malign her. Stating that as the elections are nearing, these elements and vested interest had joined together and throwing mud on Roja, they appealed to people not to believe in such wild and baseless allegations.

However, Sathya, who allegedly took the money from councillor Bhuvaneswari and present in the press conference, admitted that he took money but only Rs 29 lakh not Rs 40 lakh as alleged. He clarified that he took the money for his personal needs and not on behalf of Minister Roja and her brother Kumar Reddy. Informing that he returned Rs 16 lakh already, he assured Bhuvaneswari that he will repay the remaining amount Rs 13 lakh very soon. “Neither Roja nor her brother has anything to do with this money, which I took,” heexplained.