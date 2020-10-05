Tirupati: Civil Services Prelims exam held peacefully

Tirupati: The Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services preliminary examinations were conducted peacefully at 14 examination centres here on Sunday. Out of 6,790 candidates enrolled to take the exam at Tirupati, only 3,234 have attended for the first paper in the morning registering 47.63 per cent attendance.



For the second paper held in the afternoon session, there was a further drop of 27 candidates with 3,207 have attended registering 47.23 per cent.

UPSC inspecting officer Umesh Pal Singh and IAS officer KV Ramana monitored the conduct of examinations. Joint collector (development) V Veerabrahmam and revenue officer J V Murali have visited the examination centres.

Madanapalli sub-collector M Jahnavi and trainee IAS officer Vishnu Charan have supervised seven centres each while RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy acted as custodian. Every candidate was screened at the main gate of the examination centre before allowing them inside the examination hall. Use of face masks was made mandatory.