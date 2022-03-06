Tirupati: CJI N V Ramana offers prayers at Tiruchanur

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N V Ramana along with his family on Saturday offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur near here on Saturday evening. Earlier, he was received at the Mahadwaram (temple main entrance) by AP Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swami and TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and welcomed with traditional Istikaphal honours.

After darshan, the Veda pundits rendered Veda Ashirvachanam and the dignitary was presented with Thirtha Prasadams. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, C V S O Gopinath Jatti, temple Dy EO Kasturi Bai and others were present.

Earlier, the CJI was accorded a warm welcome by Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, MP Dr M Gurumurthy, district collector M Harinarayanan, Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu and others, on his arrival at Renigunta airport. A group of SV University law students including K Pawan Kalyan, Sunku Ravindraand others also met the Chief Justice and felicitated him with shawl and presented Lord Venkateswara portrait to CJI. After offering prayers to Goddess Padmavathi, Justice Ramana reached Tirumala.

TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy, local MLA B Karunakar Reddy, EO Dr Jawahar Reddy, additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and other officials welcomed him at Sri Padmavathi Rest House on the hills.

The CJI after a view of Panchagavya and dry flower technology products displayed by TTD at the rest house, lauded TTD for its innovative initiatives making use of the used flowers from the temples for making decorative articles and also cow-based products for health.

HE also visited Saptha Go Pradakshina Sala and offered Go Tulabharam and prayers to Sri Venugopala Swamy at Alipiri, enroute Tirumala.