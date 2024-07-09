Tirupati Collector takes up grievances redressal in a unique manner

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar conducted the public grievances redressal programme on Monday in a unique way.

He made the complainants sit before the official concerned to read the grievance and resolve it. The field level staff including tahsildars, MPDOs and other line departments officials will be made to know about the grievance through video conferencing from the Collectorate.

This will facilitate them to solve it if it falls under their purview, the Collector said. If it needs some more time for redressal, steps will be taken to solve it in the stipulated time. He said that the official machinery has completely geared up to receive and redress the grievances and people can come to the Collectorate on every Monday between 10 am to noon to submit them. Dr Venkateswar made it clear that any delay in resolving the applications received in the public grievances redressal programme (PGRS) will not be tolerated.

The complainants will be given a token and asked to sit at the waiting area. They will be called to appear before the officials as per the token numbers. All facilities were provided at the Collectorate for the convenience of the people there. On Monday, a total of 115 complaints were received by the officials relating to various departments while the majority belong to revenue issues.

Along with district Collector, DRO K Penchala Kishore, special deputy collectors Murali, Devendra Reddy and Kodandarami Reddy have received the grievances while the district officials of all departments were present.