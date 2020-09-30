Tirupati: Coronavirus safety kits distributed to villagers

Tirupati: Sri City Japanese Companies Group (SJCG), as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, distributed Covid safety kits costing Rs 3 lakh in surrounding villages on Tuesday.



In a gathering organised by the Sri City Foundation on the premises of Aisan company, Masahiro Yamaguchi, Chairman, SJCG, handed over the Covid safety kits to the respective panchayat secretaries and volunteers of Madanapalem, Chigurupalem, Cherivi, Thonduru and Thonduru Society, for distribution to every household.

Each kit comprises a 500 ml alcohol-based hand sanitiser and 30 face masks. Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that the initiative emphasised how they care for the people in their vicinity. Surendra Kumar, Manager, Sri City Foundation coordinated the event.