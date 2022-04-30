Tirupati: Corporators express concern over delay in development works

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) council meeting was held at municipal office on Friday where MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy attended as a special invitee.

Many corporators expressed their concern over delaying the development works in their wards and also said that several vital works including desilting of drains, construction of new roads and repairing of existing roads and other civic works proposed by them were still kept pending.

The corporators in one voice wanted the authorities to look into the proposals and do the needful of taking up works and completing them.

The officials said they were awaiting funds under the 15th Finance Commission to take up the works.

However, the corporators insisted on taking up works under general funds and this resulted in a verbal duel between the officials and corporators.

The MLA intervened on the issue and wanted the officials to understand the concern of the elected representatives who are keen on developing their area to protect people's interests.

At the same time, he also counseled and wanted the corporators to be polite in putting forth their demands and wanted them to be courteous. He further said that the corporators and officials should work in coordination for the development of the city.

Meanwhile, some corporators on humanitarian ground have opposed the removal of encroachments on drains at various places which affected the livelihood of many. The MLA too wanted the officials to take into consideration the livelihood of poor while removing encroachments.

TDP corporator RC Munikirshna alleged that some YSRCP corporators were constructing multi-storey buildings at Mahila University area and DBR Hospital Road violating the rules. He wanted the authorities to take action against the corporators.

Later, the Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali put forth agenda at the council meet consisting of 13 items which the corporators approved.

The Commissioner sought the cooperation of everyone to keep the city in the first place in the country in Swachh Survekshan mission.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, corporators, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Tirumalika Mohan, revenue officers Lokeswara Varma, Sethu Madhav and others were present.