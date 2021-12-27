Tirupati: CPI flays move to increase marriageable age for women

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana lashed at the Central government's decision to introduce a Bill to raise the marriageable age for women to 21 years.

Saying that it is not correct to deny women any choice in decisions of marriage, he felt that the move was aimed at providing women labour to the corporate companies. Instead, it should provide 33 per cent reservations for women.

Narayana addressed the media in Tirupati on Sunday after unfurling the CPI flag on the occasion of the 97th foundation day of party at the CPI office in Bairagipatteda. He criticised that the banking sector has been incurring losses with the policies of the Central government and its non-performing assets have been increasing. The government has been trying to keep all the public sector companies in the hands of three corporate companies, he alleged.

The Narendra Modi government has been resorting to several gimmicks ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections but it has to face a huge defeat. Anti BJP waves have been emerging strong in the country and Left parties will bring all the like-minded parties on to the same line to fight against the ruling party.

Narayana questioned the AP government why it has not reduced the prices of petrol and diesel while it brought down the rates of liquor and cinema tickets. As there was a difference of around Rs 10 per litre on petrol and diesel the government should reduce the tax and bring down the prices. Its attitude towards cinema tickets was not correct, he observed.

He also felt that the State government should follow the suggestions of Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana. CPI Chittoor district secretary A Ramanaidu demanded that the government complete projects in Rayalaseema and set up industries to create job opportunities. He advised the Rayalaseema intellectuals not to flare up regional sentiments and instead they should ask the government to fill the existing vacancies. CPI district leaders Chinnam Penchalaiah, Murali, city secretary Viswanath, party leaders Jayalakshmi and Nadia were also present.