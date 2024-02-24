Tirupati: Cut in electricity charges to power loom industry may bolster support to YSRCP

Tirupati : In a significant relief to the power loom weaving sector, the state government has taken decisive action by issuing Government Order No 31 on February 22, slashing the electricity duty from Rs 1 per unit to a nominal 6 paise per unit. This move aims to alleviate the financial strain on power loom weavers, marking a pivotal step towards revitalising the industry. Furthermore, the government has shown empathy towards the challenges faced by these artisans by waiving off the 'True up' charges, thereby alleviating their financial burdens and restoring hope to their livelihoods.

Timely and strategic, this decision comes amidst the anticipation of upcoming general elections for both the state Assembly and Lok Sabha. With the power loom industry being a significant vote bank, this measure is poised to bolster support for the ruling party.

Nagari, renowned for its robust power loom industry with 16,000 power looms with approximately 25,000 families, translating to around 50,000 voters. Their unified call for relief, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, underscores the urgency and necessity of this policy change.

The persistent protests from weavers and workers, clamouring for the withdrawal of additional duty charges on power looms, have not gone unnoticed. It may be recalled here that the power loom industry was under category 4 as it has been categorised as cottage industry which the previous TDP government has brought into category 3. As a result, they had forgo some subsidies and faced heavy burden in the form of increased power tariff.

Advocating for their cause, local MLA and minister RK Roja has been urged to intervene, rallying support for the beleaguered community. This concerted effort reflects the collective determination to safeguard the interests and well-being of those integral to the fabric of the society.

During Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Nagari on August 28, 2023, Roja brought the issue to his attention and requested a change in categorisation to alleviate the burden of high power tariffs. The Chief Minister responded positively and Roja continued to advocate for the community's needs, recognising the crucial role this sector plays in electoral outcomes.

Expressing happiness with the development, Roja credited CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his responsiveness. She told The Hans India, “The previous TDP government made a mistake by altering the power loom industry’s category. I made earnest efforts to convey the plight of the weavers and workers to the Chief Minister, who empathised with their situation and provided significant relief.”

Roja highlighted additional support provided to the power loom community, including housing assistance and welfare schemes, distinguishing the efforts from those in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. “The main occupation of Modaliyars in Nagari is power looms and when they were passing through a difficult stage post Covid pandemic, I worked in getting orders to supply 20 lakh meters of cloth for school uniforms in the state with which they could get three months’ work. In their areas two urban health centres were set up and schools have been upgraded to corporate level. About 2670 people are getting weaver pensions,” she explained.