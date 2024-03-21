Tirupati: cVIGIL app, a powerful weapon to report poll violations

Tirupati : The Citizen Vigilance app, popularly known as cVIGIL, developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has emerged as a formidable tool empowering common citizens to report violations of the model code of conduct (MCC), thereby compelling political parties to adhere to electoral norms. Since its inception in 2019, cVIGIL has witnessed remarkable success, becoming instrumental in maintaining the integrity of elections.

During the 2019 parliamentary election period, the ECI received an impressive 1,42,250 complaints through the app, with an outstanding 99 per cent resolution rate, out of which 80 per cent were verified as accurate, underscoring its efficacy.

In the erstwhile Chittoor district alone, 502 cases of MCC violations were reported in 2019 elections, leading to the filing of FIRs in 429 instances. Officials were able to seize a substantial amount totalling Rs 8.92 crore. The app's effectiveness lies in its swift resolution of complaints, ensuring timely actions. Users can conveniently capture real-time audios, photos or videos and promptly upload them through the app, initiating a 100-minute countdown for complaint resolution.

cVIGIL proves invaluable for citizens, enabling them to report MCC violations which include expenditure breaches and other violations such as the distribution of freebies, liquor, monetary inducements, intimidation tactics or voter transportation on polling days. This functionality remains accessible from the announcement of the election schedule until the polling day.

According to an official, citizens can easily download the app on their Android mobile devices and document any observed violations. Upon submission, users receive a unique ID through the Geographic Information System (GIS), facilitating tracking of their complaint status. Importantly, users have the option to either disclose their identity or remain anonymous, ensuring confidentiality and safety.

Furthermore, the ECI has introduced the 'SUVIDHA portal,' a unified platform enabling political parties and candidates to obtain approvals for rallies, meetings, and other promotional activities within 24 hours, streamlining the administrative process.

Additionally, the KYC app provides comprehensive information about candidates contesting elections, empowering voters with crucial insights. The voter helpline ECI app helps the individuals to download their electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and make corrections hassle-free.

Complementing these initiatives, Tirupati district administration has deployed 44 teams dedicated to enforcing the model code of conduct, along with 70 static surveillance teams and 82 flying squads. In Chittoor district, similar resources are allocated, with 42 MCC teams, 21 static surveillance teams and 21 flying squad teams ensuring rigorous enforcement of electoral regulations.