Tirupati: Data Science gaining ground gradually

Tirupati: The speakers at a workshop felt that Data Science has been gaining importance gradually and those who completed the course, have been getting innumerable opportunities. AP Statistical Association has organised the workshop on 'Data Science techniques' at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) as part of its first annual conference on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, state assistant silviculturist at BIOTRIM, GN Pavan Kumar Rao explained the data science uses and applications in the conservation of wild animals.

Indian Society for Probability and Statistics (ISPS) honorary president Prof P Rajasekhara Reddy expressed the need to set up a data science centre in Tirupati. Ford Motor company technical expert Dr S Yadavendra Babu explained various aspects of data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence etc., Organising secretary and in-charge head of Statistics department in SPMVV Dr M Siva Parvati, Rayalaseema University Professor Vijaya Kumar Varma, SVU faculty Prof Bhupati Naidu, Prof Isupathi Pathak of IIT Tirupati, Viswanathan of Presidency College Chennai, Dr B Hari Mallikarjuna Reddy of Dr YSR Horticulture University, Nafeez Umar of SV Agricultural College and others took part.

As part of the annual celebrations, a Data Science centre will be launched in Tirupati on Monday in which interested candidates can get trained. Prof AM Mathai of McGill University in Canada will inaugurate the centre. Prof Mathai said that there was a scarcity for quality statisticians across the world. The reason was statistics students were searching for jobs soon after completion of their courses and not entering the research field and felt the need to motivate the youth towards research. As Statistics applications are being used in Data Science, the course has assumed enormous significance.