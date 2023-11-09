Tirupati: Demand to set up steel factory in Kadapa

Tirupati : DYFI-sponsored bandh of educational institutions, expressing solidarity to the 1,000-day agitation by Visakha Steel Factory workers against privatisation, was successful on Wednesday. Apart from supporting Visakha Steel Factory workers, DYFI also demanded setting up of a steel factory in Kadapa. Members of several youth organisations formed a human chain at Balaji Colony here on the occasion.

DYFI State vice-president S Jayachandra, SFI district secretary Madhav, AISF State executive member Bandi Chalapathi and PDSU State leader Adi said that Visakha steel factory was established with the sacrifices of 32 persons, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has been trying to privatise it. Opposing the move, the plant workers have been protesting for the last 1,000 days. They recalled that during the Covid pandemic, the factory supplied Oxygen to lakhs of people.

‘It has 22,000 acres of land and an investment of Rs 3.20 lakh crore and earning profits even today. Still the government wants to privatise it and not even allocate iron mines to the plant,’ the leaders alleged. They warned that the youth will strongly oppose the privatisation move of the steel plant, which has been providing employment to lakhs of people both directly and indirectly. A united agitation will be launched if the government moves forward with its decision. The leaders also criticised the ruling YSRCP and BJP for not opposing the move. Further, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not questioning the Central government about its due to his own interests, they alleged. Though he laid the foundation stone for Kadapa steel factory twice, there was no progress, they added. DYFI district secretary K Suman, vice-president Suresh Charan, Chandu, Naveen Bhaskar, Ravi Akbar and others were present.