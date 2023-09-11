Tirupati: Disability not a deterrent for him

Tirupati: His disability in no way deterred him in innovating a device which will be much useful for the differently abled.

The 40-year-old Jagadeesh Naidu, who lost his right leg at the age of 14 in an accident while studying class IX, faced many ups and downs in his life but he never lost his spirit and determination to do something, which is beneficial for his fellow physically challenged.

Though this accident forced him to discontinue studies for a brief stint, Naidu later resumed his studies after a few years gap and there was no looking back. He completed Mechanical Engineering with good marks and went on researching and came out with an equipment for the motorised three-wheelers used by differently abled.

Talking to The Hans India, Jagadeesh Naidu said he worked for 4-5 years and ultimately came out with a device that makes easy for riders to take a reverse direction.

He said the differently abled while riding three-wheeler would face difficulty in reversing the vehicle. But with the hybrid device suitable for electric and also petrol vehicles, they can easily take a reverse to go in another direction, he explained.

He said the device was still under experimental stage and soon to take the final shape.

Naidu further said he himself planning to set up an industry for the commercial production of device for differently abled and observed “my aim is through the industry, I can provide the jobs to differently able and also motivate them to set up such industry to provide more employment to physically challenged, without depending on the government for their livelihood.”