Tirupati dist administration ready for local body elections

Tirupati: Tirupati district administration has completed preparations to conduct municipal, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar said arrangements had been made for polling, counting, security and the movement of election materials. According to the schedule announced at the meeting, polling in all four municipalities will be held on November 1, followed by counting on November 3.

MPTC and ZPTC polling is scheduled for November 5, with repolling, if required, on the next day and counting on November 7. The Collector said the final lists of candidates for the municipal elections had been completed, while the final candidate lists for MPTC and ZPTC elections were finalised on October 27. Printing of ballot papers was nearing completion for municipal elections and was progressing for the rural local body polls.

To ensure transparency, CCTV cameras will be installed at polling stations. Where this is not possible, full video recording will be arranged. Webcasting will be provided at critical and highly sensitive polling stations, allowing State Election Commission officials to monitor the process live.

District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu said police had identified sensitive and highly sensitive areas and arranged special surveillance through mobile patrol teams. Striking forces and special striking forces would be kept ready to respond to emergencies.

He added that ballot boxes would be transported under security from distribution centres to polling stations and later to strong rooms. Three-tier security arrangements involving armed reserve and special forces would remain in place at strong rooms and counting centres until the counting process was completed.

The Collector appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to cooperate with the administration. He urged voters to participate in large numbers and exercise their franchise without fear. The police warned that legal action would be taken against anyone violating election rules or disturbing public order.

JC R Govinda Rao, Corporation Commissioner M Jayakrishna, DRO G Narasimhulu, ZP CEO TN Sobhan Babu and other officials were present.