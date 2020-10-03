Tirupati: Donations pour in for SVB channel

Tirupati: TTD official broadcaster Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel is growing its popularity among the devotees day-by-day. Proving this many devotees are coming forward to give donations for SVBC operations voluntarily. Present TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy took many steps to strengthen the channel and telecast the programmes without advertisements.

As part of it, TTD has made an appeal to the interested devotees for giving donations to channel operations. On the TTD appeal several donors have come forward and donated funds liberally. Just two days back, one devotee from Chennai had given Rs 1 crore for SVBC trust.

In recent times, SVBC telecasted various popular religious discourses and chants like Sundara Kanda patanam programmes. MD A V DharmaReddy took initiation and brought an Indian Information Services (IIS) officer from Prasara Bharathi as CEO for channel operations.

In the meanwhile, during Brahmotsavams special cultural programmes and bhajans were regularly beamed by the SVCB Channel. The officials also took interest in telecasting the temple daily rituals as live relay, which received huge response from the devotees.