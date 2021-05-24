Tirupati: Donors support Padmavathi Nilayam CCC to help patients

Tirupati: The reputation of Sri Padmavathi Nilayam Covid Care Centre (SPN CCC) known for its exemplary services to the Covid patients during the pandemic has been growing by leaps and bounds. Recognising its services, many organisations and individuals have been pouring in donations in various forms on the CCC.

The facility owes a lot to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and local MLA and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for their unstinting support in every aspect.

The nodal officer of the CCC and TUDA secretary S Lakshmi told The Hans India that TTD has provided the facility to accommodate Covid patients.From breakfast to dinner, all the inmates are getting a tasty nutritious diet with the generosity of TTD only while the government has been providing food making charges at the rate of Rs 65 per head per day. Around 1,200 people have to take the food everyday including the staff.

"Whatever help we require, TUDA Chairman Bhaskar Reddy and District Collector M Hari Narayanan have been providing instantly, making us discharge the duties with utmost confidence. The patients have been returning back to their homes lauding the services of the doctors, nurses and other staff here", Lakshmi stated.

Many organisations have been approaching them offering various donations. Earlier this week a voluntary organisation 'Pratyusha Support' has donated Rs 5 lakh worth oxygen concentrators to the CCC. Indian Bank has given Rs 60,000 worth of materials which include three food trolleys and 1,000 food plates to serve the patients.

On Saturday, Rotary Club, Tirupati donated masks, hand wash bottles and biscuits worth Rs 25,000 to distribute to the patients. Lakshmi said that one biscuit company has donated a load of biscuits meant for all the patients.

Besides these, several other organisations and individuals are voluntarily coming forward offering donations in cash even in small amounts or sanitisers etc., On her discharge a old woman has donated Rs 5,000 while another teacher has contributed Rs 10,000 as a mark of gratitude to the selfless services of the facility.

It may be recalled that the 1,100 bedded SPN CCC is running short of beds on many days as it became the first choice of all asymptomatic and mild patients. It has so far admitted nearly 5,500 patients during the second wave out of which 41,37 have already discharged after getting cured. During the first wave last year it served about 14,500 patients and performed 37,000 lab investigations.

Lakshmi said, the discharged patients' feedback and the enthusiasm of various organisations to contribute various things for the patients gives them utmost satisfaction which also increases their responsibility to provide even better services.