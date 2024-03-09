Tirupati: Doubts over possibility of women candidates in Chittoor district

Tirupati : Given the present political scenario, it appears that both YSRCP and TDP are set to field one woman candidate each in the ensuing Assembly elections from the erstwhile Chittoor district. In the same breath, there is a possibility that both may not get the tickets finally due to various factors. In that case, there will be no woman representation from the district in the next Assembly.

Presently, the YSRCP contemplates re-nominating sitting MLA and minister R K Roja from Nagari, while the TDP eyes Dr Helen from the neighbouring Satyavedu constituency.

Yet, within the YSRCP, discontent is brewing regarding Roja’s candidature, posing a significant hurdle amid concerns that her nomination could impact the party’s electoral prospects negatively. Increasingly vocal dissent from party members against Roja suggests a potential re-evaluation of the candidate selection.

In Satyavedu, TDP plans to field Dr Helen, the daughter of former MLA Hemalatha, who actively engages in campaigning. However, delays in securing a no-objection certificate from her employment as a government doctor in Tamil Nadu raise concerns. To mitigate last-minute risks, the party may explore alternative candidates, with several contenders vying for the nomination.

In Tirupati, former TDP MLA M Sugunamma is seeking another opportunity, yet the party appears to have allotted the seat to its alliance partner Jana Sena Party. Sugunamma’s candidature hinges on joining the JSP to contest.

In a remote possibility, Chandragiri might witness a female TDP candidate if Pulivarthy Sudha Reddy is chosen. Similarly, Madanapalle presents a potential opportunity for a female TDP candidate. However, apart from these instances, no other female aspirant’s name is in the scene at the moment in other constituencies.

The district boasts a history of female legislators, some of whom ascended to ministerial roles, including Gummadi Kuthuhalamma and Galla Aruna Kumari. Roja currently serves as a minister, continuing this legacy. The upcoming elections will determine whether Chittoor district maintains its tradition of sending women representatives to the Assembly.

For Lok Sabha elections also, there is a possibility of one woman candidate Niharika contesting from Tirupati Lok Sabha on BJP ticket if the party’s alliance with TDP-Jana Sena is materialised. No woman candidate’s name is under consideration from Chittoor and Rajampet constituencies.

However, in the past, leaders like D Purandeswari, D K Satya Prabha, Panabaka Lakshmi and G Samanya Kiran have contested from Lok Sabha constituencies in the district but lost the elections.