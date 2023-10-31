Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements on for Kartheeka Brahmotsavam

Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate Kartheeka Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru in Tiruchanur from November 10 to 18 in a grand manner, said TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.



The chairman along with the TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy released the booklet of the annual Brahmotsavam in Tiruchanur temple on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said TTD had observed the Tirumala Brahmtosavam in a big way and is now set for Ammavari Brahmotsavam. “All the officials are gearing up for the big festival under the leadership of the TTD EO. Even the TTD board has sanctioned Rs 9 crore towards the beautification of the Padma Sarvoram and the works are nearing completion,” he added.

The traditional temple cleansing ritual of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be held on November 7, Laksha Kumkumarchana and Ankurarpanam on November 9, Dhwajarohanam on November 10.

The other important days during the 9-day Brahmotavam include, Gaja Vahanam on November 14, Swarna Ratham and Garuda Seva on November 15, Rathotsavam on November 17 and Panchami Theertham on November 18. The annual Pushpa Yagam will be observed on November 19.

TTD cancelled all Arjita Sevas, Kumkumarchana, Vedaseervachanam and VIP break darshan during the Brahmotsavam period in the temple. TUDA chairman and TTD ex-officio board member Mohit Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, deputy EO Govindarajan and others were also present.