Tirupati: Electrification of Pakala, DMM route nears completion

Tirupati: The much-awaited electrification of 228 rail kilometres (RKM) long section between Pakala and Dharmavaram(DMM) is nearing completion and trains may run on the total electrified tracks in this year itself. These works are being taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 253 crore in 2017-18 and the works were launched in November 2019.

After completion of the first phase of works, the section between Dharmavaram and Kadiri in Anantapur district for 67 RKM was commissioned last year. After this the second phase works were intensified. It is a part of Pakala and Dharmavaram section which was converted into broad gauge in 2011. This line passes through several western mandals of Chittoor district and is one of the major rail routes under the Guntakal Railway Division. Various trains including Secunderabad-Tirupati SF express, Amravati-Tirupati SFE, Seven Hills, Guntakal-Tirupati, Mumbai CST-Nagercoil express, Kacheguda-Madurai weekly, Dharmavaram-Narasapur express, Kadiri Devera Palli-Tirupati trains are operated on the route.

Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway Ch Rakesh told The Hans India that the Commissioner, Railway Safety has recently inspected the works completed between Pakala–Kalikiri for a distance of 55.8 RKM and the section between Kadiri–Tummanamgutta for a distance of 53.5 RKM, totalling to combined length of 109.3 RKM electrification. He has issued the necessary certification for the works on Wednesday.

Now, it is ready for commissioning completing a total distance of 176 RKM electrification in this project. In the current year budget, an amount of Rs 131 crore allotted for this project with which the works are in fast progress in the leftover section between Kalikiri and Tummanamgutta. By completing these works, the entire section from Dharmavaram–Pakala electrification will be over.

Electrification of this line will provide seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic on rails, besides reducing the en route detentions. It benefits the railways by reducing the fuel expenditure while also promoting energy saving and reduces the emission of carbon footprints.