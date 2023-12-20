Tirupati: Ensure successful conduct of Aadudam Andhra

Live
Just In
Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) is gearing up to successful conduct Aadudam Andhra sports competition which will be held in the city from December 26.
Municipal Commissioner D Haritha held a meeting with engineering officials and also PETs (physical education teachers) here on Tuesday.
She has directed the officials concerned to work in coordination for the successful conduct of Aadudam Andhra. The mega sports festival is being organised by the government throughout the State to promote sports in a big way.Stating that the registrations for the participation were already over, the Municipal commissioner said the competitions will be held in cricket, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi and kho kho. The guidelines for the conduct of the competition have already been sent to the organising officials. She said the officials should take steps for forming teams. The competitions will be held in identified venues in the city. The Municipal Commissioner said the sports material sent by district authorities should be handed over to the corporation officials. Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy, SE Mohan and others were present.