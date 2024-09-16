Tirupati ensures robust supply of skilled manpower for industrial growth: MP

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy stated that there are 84 engineering colleges within the parliamentary constituency, ensuring a robust supply of skilled manpower for industrial growth.

Speaking at the annual general body meeting of Tirupati Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, he highlighted that while the Central government provides various grants for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), only one out of the 30 eligible organisations has utilised the available funds.

Dr Gurumoorthy assured that if the Tirupati Chamber of Commerce takes the lead in industrial initiatives, he would extend his full cooperation. He mentioned that the Central government provides significant subsidies for setting up Common Facility Centres (CFCs), but these funds remain underutilised.

He stressed the importance of having proper infrastructure to attract new industries to the region and further boost commerce. The MP announced that tenders had been called for the development of 742 kilometres of national highways in the Tirupati Parliamentary constituency under various packages, with work set to begin shortly.

He highlighted Tirupati’s strategic location near the Visakhapatnam-Chennai and Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridors, which is advantageous for local businesses. In the last five years, around 65 industries have been established with an investment of Rs 27,803 crore, providing employment to 43,213 people.

He called for the development of a temple-based economy in the region, urging local industries to manufacture goods required by the temples through MSME initiatives. Tirupati, with its renowned temples, also holds immense potential in the hospitality sector where collaboration with reputed hotel chains may help to develop this further.

He noted that efforts are underway to have SVIMS recognised as an institution of national importance, further strengthening the city’s medical infrastructure. Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivaslulu, BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Tirupati Chamber of Commerce president Mohan Kumar Raju, secretary K Vasudevan, treasurer C Ayyappa and others took part in the meeting.