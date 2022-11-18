Tirupati: Fire breaks out in Navjeevan

Tirupati: Passengers of train No 12655, Navjeevan express bound for Chennai from Ahmedabad were panicked when fire broke out in the pantry car at Gudur station.

The train reached Gudur station in Tirupati district at 2.42 am on Friday when passengers travelling in S2 and S3 coaches noticed smoke coming from the pantry car.

According to the government railway police inspector, Nellore, K Srinivasa Chari, the pantry car was located between S2 and S3 coaches. They observed the smoke when the train was slowing down for a halt at Gudur junction.

They pulled the alarm chain at 2.36 am while the train stopped at Gudur at 2.42 am.

They broke the windows of the pantry car soon after the train was stopped at Gudur and tried to put off the fire using the onboard fire extinguishers.

It was observed that the fire emanated from the overheated cooking oil placed on the stove by pantry staff due to the maximum temperature.

Fire fighting units have been deployed to put off the fire which controlled it by around 4 am after which the train left at 4.11 am. No casualties were reported in the incident.