Tirupati: Foolproof arrangements for NDA & NA exams today

Tirupati: Union Public Service Commission Deputy Secretary S C Sharu has asked the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy (NDA & NA) exams to be held on Sunday. These examinations will be held in two sessions at six centres in Tirupati.



He reviewed the arrangements with the RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and other officials, who were drafted for examination duties at RDO office here on Saturday. Sharu said the first paper will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm while the second paper to be conducted between 2 pm to 4.30 pm. In all, 2,985 candidates have registered to attend the examination in Tirupati.

At all centres, section 144 will be in force and security will be provided. No electronic devices will be allowed inside the examination hall. Physical distancing of 6 ft and sanitisers are compulsory. RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy said candidates have to reach the examination centre one hour before the scheduled time. Electricity department has to ensure that no power interruptions are there. RTC has been operating special buses for candidates.