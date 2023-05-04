Tirupati: Free education move for EWS students gets lukewarm response

Tirupati: It is evident that the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act was not getting the desired response from the parents. Though the Act enables free admission of economically weaker section (EWS) students in class-I of private and corporate schools which should allot 25 per cent of their seats under this quota, the education department has been receiving only a limited number of applications which underlines the need to give wide publicity at the schools and ward and village secretariats about the Act and its benefits.



Under the ‘Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act’, 53 students got admission in 2022-23 while this year, so far, 351 have joined in schools allotted to them through lottery system. As the response is poor, the department has again invited applications to receive applications in the second phase now.

It may be recalled that under Section 12(1) (C) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, mandates non-minority private unaided schools to keep aside at least 25 percent of their entry-level seats for children belonging to economically weaker sections. Under this, the AP School Education department has issued notification in 2022-23 academic year and provided free admission to 53 students in class-I in private and corporate schools.

For 2023-24 academic year, the notification was issued in February. Accordingly, 664 applications were received for admission in 420 schools across Tirupati district. The officials have allotted schools to 391 students in class–1 through a lottery system held at the Commissionerate of School Education. However, only 351 of them have joined in the allotted schools while the remaining 40 have not joined as they were not satisfied with the schools allotted to them.

The department has again issued another notification with the revised schedule on May 2 asking the DEOs to call the second round of applications from the students as they received a few applications as compared to the potential number of seats under 25 percent EWS reservation. Tirupati District Education Officer Dr V Sekhar said that those interested should apply through the online portal: www.cse.ap.gov.in/RTE. They can also apply through their nearest ward/village secretariats.

The applications will be received from May 6 to 15 and the eligibility determination will be done through ward/village secretariat data from May 16 to 20.

The lottery results will be announced on May 22 following which the confirmation of students’ admission by schools have to be done between May 24 to 28.

District Nodal officer G Suresh said that they have been taking steps to ensure that no private management objects to give free admission to any student under

the Act which will be beneficial for EWS children to educate from private or corporate schools.