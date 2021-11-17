Tirupati: Fuel & liquor cheaper across border

Tirupati: The difference in prices of petrol and diesel in the two neighbouring states Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as compared with Andhra Pradesh has come as a bonanza for them as many people from the bordering towns and villages of Chittoor district, particularly the bulk consumers are making a beeline to the nearest petrol bunks.

Following reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Karnataka people of Dasarlapalle in V Kota and nearby places from Karnataka border are making a beeline to petrol bunks across the border. In V Kota petrol is sold at Rs 112.34 while it cost Rs 100.90 at the nearby outlet in Karnataka. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 98.18 per litre in V Kota whereas in Karnataka it is only Rs 85.13. This has caused concern for the petrol and diesel dealers in the bordering areas of Andhra Pradesh.

To woo the customers, the petrol bunks in borders are even displaying the boards highlighting the difference in prices between the two states. An outlet in Karnataka borders has been distributing pamphlets also.

Not only petrol and diesel, those two states have been attracting people of AP by offering branded liquor at lesser rates. It was learnt that there is a difference of over Rs 100 per quarter of any popular brand between the two states.

Dealers say that sales in Ponthanapalle in Karnataka have increased by around 30 per cent. This has resulted in closure of a HP petrol bunk in V Kota mandal recently.

Another neighbouring state Tamil Nadu also reduced VAT by Rs 5 on petrol and diesel. As a result, the price difference between AP and Tamil Nadu amounts to around Rs 8.50 per litre on petrol and Rs 4.50 in the case of diesel. People from Kuppam, Nagalapuram, Satyavedu, Vijayapuram, Nagari and surrounding areas are going to nearby Tamil Nadu to get the fuel.