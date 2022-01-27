Tirupati: Gaiety, patriotism mark R-Day celebrations in pilgrim city

Tirupati: The 73rd Republic Day celebrations were observed across the pilgrim city with gaiety and patriotic fervour on Wednesday. Government and private offices, Institutions, individuals, schools and colleges, political parties also joined in the celebrations. At Padmavathi Mahila University, MP M Gurumoorthy, after hoisting

the national flag, wanted the women students to work with determination to come up in life. University Profs D M Mamatha, Sara Sarojini, Nagaraju, T Bharathi, Ramakrishna Rao, Umamaheswari, Sandhya Rani, Madhavi, and Rajani (PRO) and others were present. At TUDA Office, Chandragiri MLA and Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy along with vice-chairman Harikrishna, secretary Lakshmi hoisted the tricolor and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar portraits. He said Rs 200 crore development works were taken up to improve infrastructure facilities in the villages in TUDA limits. Later, Chevireddy presented memento along with cash prize to Tejaswini and Harshavardan Reddy who excelled in sports. At Municipal Corporation office, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner P S Girisha who unfurled the national flag, called for joint efforts in the city development.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Corporators SK Babu, Anajaneyulu, Hanumantha Naik, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswr Reddy, Health Officer Dr Harikrishna, Smart City General Manager Chandramouli and others were present.

Urban SP C Venkata Appala Naidu after unfurling the tri-color flag at Police Parade Grounds, received guard of honour from various troops in the parade.

Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated police commitment for the protection of public. The feats made by the dog squad, bomb squad and schoolchildren enthralled the audience. Later, appreciation certificates were presented to the personnel for rendering best services. Additional SPs E Supraja (Admin), Arifullah (Law and Order), DSPs, CIs, RIs and other staff were present. In SPDCL corporate office, Chairman and Managing Director H Harinatha Rao hoisted national flag and wanted the officials and staff to take pledge for providing quality power supply to consumers. On the occasion, SPDCL IT wing launched online IT applications for the employees to apply for the benefits including medical reimbursement. R-Day was conducted in Red Sanders Task Force Office in the city where DSP Muralidhar presented appreciation letter to the personnel, who rendered best services to contain red sanders smuggling. CIs Venkat Ravi, Chandrasekhar, RI Sureshkumar Reddy, SI Mohan Naik, RSIs Lingadhar, Suresh, Maheswara Naidu, FRO Prasad, DRO Narsimha Rao and others were present. ESI, SVIMS and in many institutions and offices here also observed Republic Day.