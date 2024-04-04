Tirupati gets first human milk bank in State

Tirupati : Now, Tirupati got a human milk bank, the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. In a bid to ensure that every infant receives vital nourishment of mother’s milk, Rotary Club Tirupati took this initiative, calling upon mothers with surplus milk to lend their support. Rotary Club has spent Rs 35 lakh towards establishing the facility.

This initiative gives the opportunity to mothers, who have tragically lost their infants or faced the heartbreak of a failed delivery, to transform their grief into a lifeline for other infants in need, who can get the collected milk free of cost from the bank. Under this initiative, potential donors will undergo rigorous scientific assessments to ensure safety and quality of their milk. Once collected, the milk undergoes meticulous pasteurisation and is securely stored in deep freezers within the milk bank, ensuring its integrity for a maximum duration of three months.

The facility was formally inaugurated on the second floor of Maternity Hospital here on Wednesday. SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, Ruia hospital superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathy Reddy and others were present. Dr Chandrasekharan said mothers can donate 30-40 ml of milk through breast pump and they should give their acceptance in writing with an Aadhar card copy.