Tirupati: Government schools go swanky under Nadu-Nedu

Tirupati: Several government schools have attained a modern look resembling corporate educational institutions under 'Mana Badi- Nadu-Nedu' programme. The scheme was launched on November 19, 2019 which was aimed at modernising 1,533 schools in Chittoor district under first phase at an estimated cost of about Rs 369 crore.

The idea behind this initiative was to provide furniture for both teachers and students, electrification in schools, ceiling fans, RO plant, green chalk boards, toilet facilities, compound walls to school premises, good ambience in schools, English lab and kitchen shed among other things. A total of 11,245 works were identified to be taken up in the first phase in 1,533 schools out of which 98.74 per cent target has been reached by completing 11,103 works.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan underlined that the government has been giving utmost priority to education and health sectors and launched the Nadu-Nedu programme which brought revolutionary changes in government schools. As the first phase works have almost been completed, now second phase works will be taken up in one third of schools in the district. These works will be launched on the reopening day of schools itself.

Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam said that parents have been showing interest to send their wards to government schools now as they become more attractive with all amenities to pursue education. The schemes being implemented have to be utilised by students and their parents. The parents committees were involved in the Nadu-Nedu programme which yielded good results. Parents Committee chairman of Pudipatla ZP High School Uday Kumar stated that Rs 62 lakh worth development works were completed in their school with which good classrooms, spacious playground etc., have been readied.

Even the students and parents have been expressing happiness that many of the problems like lack of toilet facilities, drinking water etc., were resolved under the new initiative. State Legislative Council Protem Chairman Vithapu Balasubramanyam and MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy have visited Nadu-Nedu works in Karakambadi High School, Gollapalli ZP High school of Puttur mandal and some other schools recently and expressed satisfaction.