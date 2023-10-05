Tirupati: Greenlam industry to create 1,050 jobs

Tirupati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually laid the foundation stone for the Greenlam South Limited Industries at the APIIC industrial park, Naidupet. The industry will be set up with an investment of Rs 825 crore and offer employment to 1,050 people. The CM virtually inaugurated various projects while he laid foundation stones for some others from his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Sullurpet MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, district industries officer E Prathap Reddy, horticulture officer Dasaratharami Reddy and others were present at the video conference from the Collectorate in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Greenlam industries will be set up in 66.49 acres and provide employment to 1,050 people either directly or indirectly. Similarly, under the food processing units, the CM has inaugurated the second unit of DP Chocolates & DP Cocoa Private Limited which has been set up with an outlay of Rs 325 crore and will provide employment to 250 people. This was set up in Varadaiahpalem mandal of the district and it will benefit 18,000 farmers. The unit can produce 40,000 metric tonnes of cocoa.

Also, a secondary millet processing unit will be set up at Vakati Kandriga of Ojili mandal with Rs 4.46 crore investments. It was sanctioned as part of food processing policy 2020-25 to process the surplus crop products collected by Markfed by setting up one unit in each parliamentary constituency. It will be completed in six months to one year. The Chief Minister laid foundation stone virtually to this unit as well.

Collector Ventakaramana Reddy said that through Greenlam industries, high pressure laminated and wood based particle boards will be manufactured.

Greenlam industries president UN Sarma and DP Cocoa chairman D Durgaprasad attended the programme from CM camp office, while the representatives of Greenlam Krishna Mohan, Radhakrishna, Srinivasa Reddy, Agriculture JD Prasada Rao, APIIC Naidupet special zone ZM Chandrasekharaiah and others took part from the Collectorate.