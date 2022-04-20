Tirupati: Hold SSC, Inter exams in peaceful atmosphere, officials told

Tirupati: Tirupati district revenue officer M Srinivasa Rao directed the officials to conduct the SSC and Intermediate examinations in a peaceful atmosphere.



Ahead of the SSC examinations scheduled from April 27 to May 5 and Intermediate examinations from May 6 to 24, the DRO reviewed the arrangements with all officials concerned at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

He said that foolproof arrangements are to be made to ensure that even a small mistake does not occur. The question papers are to be kept in strong rooms where armed force security and CC cameras should be provided. Drinking water and proper sanitation should be ensured at all examination centres with the help of municipal and Panchayat Raj departments.

The DM&HO should ensure paramedical staff at the exam centres and ORS packets in view of the scorching summer. Electricity department has to take steps for continuous power supply without interruptions while the police department has to look after security at exam centres and safeguard the question papers in police stations.

All the Xerox and internet centres near the examination centres should be closed during the time of examinations. RTC depots should display the details of buses being operated to exam centres at the bus stands.

Regional inspection officer (RIO) Venkata Reddy, DEO Dr V Sekhar, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, RTC ATM DR Naidu, district vocational educational officer Swarnalatha, postal superintendent Ganapathi and other officials attended the meeting.