Tirupati: Home Science students showcase talent at cooking competition

Tirupati : On the occasion of National Nutrition Month 2023, the department of Home Science in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised a cooking competition for students on Friday under the supervision of head of the department Dr V Bindu and Dr G Sireesha NSS Unit-X programme officer.

Dr R Bharathi, A Kimeera, T Devi, Rafia Sultana and other faculty members coordinated the event. About 40 students from various departments participated enthusiastically in the competition to show their talent and sporting spirit. They prepared healthy and nutritious recipes at affordable cost promoting this year’s theme of ‘Healthy diet going affordable for all’ given by UNICEF.

Chef D Vishnu Priya from Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati and Dr M Aruna, Professor of the Home Science Department judged the recipes and praised their innovative skills. They are elated to mention that certain recipes prepared by students like millet and traditional foods are beyond their imagination. They also educated the competitors on how to retain the colour, texture, and nutritional value along with presentation skills.