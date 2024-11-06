Tirupati: Hygiene concerns soar at eateries in pilgrim city

TIRUPATI: Tirupati, a prominent pilgrimage hub, is facing intensifying concerns over food safety, affecting both residents and the thousands of visitors drawn to the city each day. A recent incident involving a hotel near the RTC central bus station, which was temporarily shut down after a customer reported cockroaches in their meal ordered online, has highlighted troubling lapses in food quality oversight.

A few months earlier, another hotel near Leela Mahal circle was also seized following the presence of a centipede in the food. There are several other incidents which have gone unnoticed by the authorities mostly in the absence of complaints.

The major reason for this was that pilgrims shout at the hoteliers when they find adulteration or any other problems and leave the city as per their travel plans.

The city, hosting over one lakh pilgrims daily along with a significant local population, relies heavily on its eateries. However, with only three food safety officers assigned to oversee the entire district, including areas like Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri and Gudur, resources for thorough food safety checks are severely limited. Health officials can forward complaints to these officers, but comprehensive investigations are infrequent due to the overwhelming workload. Reports of poor food quality and contamination are common, as locals and visitors alike express frustration over the lack of enforcement. Many eateries allegedly serve stale or contaminated meat, exacerbating dissatisfaction among residents and visitors.

While a 2019 inspection by the Andhra Pradesh Meat Development Corporation revealed almost universal violations, with many establishments storing outdated and moldy meat, only limited follow-up action has been taken. Penalties imposed then ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 70,000, yet sustained monitoring and enforcement remained minimal.

Regulations require each food safety officer to collect at least 12 samples monthly, but only about 1,200 samples were tested in 2023, with 25 cases advancing to verification. Of these, 14 involved adulterated oil. With fewer than 50 public complaints recorded this year, there is speculation that low responsiveness has led to underreporting apart from the attitude of the people not to make issues as they are engaged more in their own work. Tirupati’s spiritual significance and the high volume of visitors emphasise the need for safe and hygienic food options. Residents are now calling for stricter, more regular food safety enforcement, as the current shortage of inspectors leaves food quality control largely unchecked, putting public health at risk. The district administration as well as the civic authorities have to focus on this key aspect immediately as such complaints will tarnish the image of the renowned

pilgrim city.