Tirupati: Indian education system is rooted in human values

Tirupati: The first convocation of the National Sanskrit University (NSU), formerly known as Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, after attaining the status of Central University in 2019 was held in grandeur at Mahati Auditorium here on Wednesday.

The Head of BAPS Swaminarayan Research Institute at Akshardham in New Delhi, M M Bhadresh Das, participated as chief guest and delivered the convocation address.

In his address he underlined the importance of dissemination of knowledge through generations which was a significant feature of Indian heritage. He said that teaching and learning have been the soul of the nation and Indian culture breathes through this unique education system.

In the whole world, Bharatvarsha initiated and perfected the teaching methodology with special procedures for the betterment of society. Another significant feature of the Indian education system is that it is rooted in human values.

Bhadresh Das lauded the efforts of the university Vice-Chancellor in bringing in a fully Sanskritised environment in the campus. Not only the medium of instruction is Sanskrit, but that is the medium of communication as well. The greatness is that the Sastras are taught through Sanskrit medium, he said. "The flow of learning may please our heart, purify our mind, enlighten our intellect, may extend the glory of wisdom. The learning may establish eternal wisdom and fill our hearts with auspiciousness," he said.

University Chancellor and Padmabhushan awardee N Gopalaswami in his presidential address congratulated the graduates and winners of various medals and prizes. He said that by attaining the status of Central university, there lies a huge responsibility of ensuring the growth in the areas of Sastraic learning and making a strong pitch for quality research in inter-disciplinary areas in collaboration with other institutions.

Vice-Chancellor Prof V Muralidhara Sharma presented a report on the progress of the university and said that it occupies the first place among all other Sanskrit universities in the country and became the Centre for Excellence in traditional Sastras.

On this occasion, the Chancellor and the chief guest have released seven books authored by the faculty of the university. A total of 650 degrees were awarded in various branches in the first convocation which include 67 PhD degrees.

Also, 53 gold medals were given away to the meritorious students. Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar, Deans and others participated in the glittering ceremony.