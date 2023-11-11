Tirupati: Karthika Brahmotsavam takes off with Dhwajarohanam

Tirupati : The annual Karthika Brahmotavam in Tiruchanur began on a grand religious note with the ceremonial Dhwajarohanam on Friday.

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy speaking on the occasion, said that every year, the annual festival is observed with grandeur in Tiruchanur. He said special arrangements are being made for Gaja Vahanam and Panchami Theertham. He complimented the deputy director (gardens) Srinivasulu for making colourful arrangements in the Friday gardens to match the occasion.

Hindu Maha Sabha trust chairman D L Vasanta Kumar presented six umbrellas to Tiruchanur temple on the occasion. JEO Veerabrahmam, DyEO Govindarajan, VGO Bali Reddy, Agama advisor Srinivasacharyulu, Kankana Bhattar Manikantha Swamy, priests Babu Swamy, Vempalli Srinu Swamy and others were present.

Meanwhile, DyCM K Narayana Swamy presented silk vastrams to Tiruchanur temple on Friday on the occasion of start of Karthika Brahmotsavam. It is tradition to offer Pattu sari to the presiding deity of Padmavathi Devi on the occasion of annual Brahmotsavam.