Tirupati: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held at Padmavathi temple

Tirupati: In connection with the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Goddess Padmavathi in Tiruchanuor, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was observed at Ammavari temple on Tuesday.

The temple staff including priests and senior officials took part in the three-hour long traditional cleaning exercise covering the entire temple complex including sub-temples.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy along with Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam who is spearheading the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams participated.

It may be noted here that the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams will be observed between November 20 and 28 with Ankurarpanam on November 19. Hyderabad-based devotee Swarna Kumar donated 17 door screens (Paradas) to the temple. He handed them over to EO Dharma Reddy at Padmavathi Ammavari temple.