Tirupati: Liquid ganja worth Rs 7.2 Lakh seized; four held

Tirupati: Puttur police on Wednesday arrested four persons while they were transporting liquid ganja to Chennai from Visakhapatnam.

Briefing the details of the case at a media conference here, Anantapur Range DIG Ravi Prakash said acting on a tip off, Puttur DSP TD Yaswanth along with his team took up a search at Church Compound area in Puttur town leading to the arrest of the four.

Police also seized 1.435 kg of liquid valued about Rs 7.20 lakh from them and also two motorcycles used for the illegal transportation of the liquid ganja.

One of the arrested who was identified as Janugunda Mohana Krishna (36) of Anantapur who worked as a constable and was placed under suspension after being arrested for smuggling cannabis. The three others were R Prasanth (29), N Lokesh (29) of Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu,

Ganji Ajay Kumar (29) of Anantapur, he said and added that the two from Anantapur with the help of two Tamil Nadu persons have indulged in illicit trade for some time, to meet their expenditure for vices.

In this connection the DIG advised the youth not to fall in the noose of intoxications which cripple their golden future and also drag them into darkness, leaving their parents and family members in unwanted troubles and grief.

He also sought the parents to keep an eye on their teenage children and keep them away from vices and also wanted the Tirupati SP Parameswar Reddy to take all required measures to check the sale of intoxicants like ganja in Tirupati district. On the security in the new Tirupati district, he said the responsibility of the police of the new district police has increased with the addition of the Assembly segments of former Nellore district into Tirupati including important Sriharikota and Sri City SEZ.

Tirupati district SP Parameswar Reddy and other police officials were present.