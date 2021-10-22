Tirupati: Martyrs services lauded

Tirupati/Chittoor/Kadapa/Nellore: Additional District Judge Veerraju on Thursday praised the services of martyrs, who lost their lives while discharging duties.

Police Commemoration Day was organised at Police Parade Grounds in Tirupati on Thursday where chief guests Veerraju, TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer(CVSO) Gopinath Jatti, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha and Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu paid rich floral tributes to the martyrs at the memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional District Judge Veerraju said this was our responsibility commemorating the martyrs on this day.

Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu explained the importance of Police Commemoration Day.

He also said it was our responsibility to pay tributes on this occasion to the 8 personnel, who lost their lives during Covid duties in the Urban District.

Later, the guests handed over the cheques provided by the Police department to the kin of those persons who lost their lives while discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) personnel paid floral tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives as part of curbing the red sanders smuggling at Task Force office here on Thursday.

Speaking after paying rich tributes, SP Meda Sundar Rao appealed to staff to perform their duties taking inspiration from CRPF Jawans, who lost their lives for the country on Indo-China boarder.

Later in the evening, Task Force team led by SP Meda Sundar Rao organised a candlelight rally commemorating the personnel who were killed by the smugglers in the forest at KT Road, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

In Chittoor, District Judge justice Y V N B G Pardha Saradhi on Thursday paid rich floral tributes to martyrs on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day held at District Police Training Centre. Speaking on the occasion, Pardha Saradhi said because of the police protection, we were happily sleeping for which we have to be grateful for their service. He admitted people would first approach the police stations than courts to resolve their grievances. He felt that it would be unwarranted on the part of police to face certain comments due to their hectic involvement in their assignments.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan recalled the role of police in containing the Covid pandemic with great commitment. "Many policemen lost their lives due to Covid while discharging duties. We have to praise their sacrifice on the occasion,'' he stated. Presiding over the event, SP S Senthil Kumar has recalled the supreme sacrifices of police personnel. He assured all support would be provided for safeguarding the interest of bereaved families of police martyrs. Special Enforcement Bureau Director Vidya Sagar Naidu has reminded the list of the martyrs' names. Spouses of martyrs, Hussaian Bhasha, Surendra, Jawaharlal Naik, Devendra Kumar, Mohan Kishore, Anjaneyulu, Ewaraiah , Muni Sankar, Pradeep Kumar and Krishna Murthy belonging to the district were felicitated. Earlier, the guest of honour has placed the wreaths at Martyrs Memorial after observing two minutes silence.

In Kadapa, District Principal Judge C Purushothama Kumar said that the role of police department in protecting law and order in the society is a remarkable one. The district principal judge participated as chief guest along with District Collector V Vijayarama Ramaju in the Police Commemoration Day organised at the police parade grounds and paid rich tributes to the police martyrs on Thursday. Describing police as backbone for society, the judge said it will be impossible to conduct festivals, Jatharas and other events without the support of police.

SP K K N Anburajan said that as many as nine cops have lost lives while discharging responsibilities during Covid pandemic. He said the government was striving hard for the welfare of police personnel, who lost their lives due to Covid-19. District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that role of police was crucial in protecting law & order problem in the district. On the occasion, the Collector and district judge have handed over Rs 10 lakh cheques to each police family, who lost their bread winner during Covid pandemic.

In Nellore, District Principal Judge Kumari Yamini has lauded the services of police department in maintaining the law and order in the society. After paying rich tributes to police martyrs on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day organised at police parade ground on Thursday, she said that the services of martyrs were never forgotten as they least bothered about their lives while discharging responsibilities. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that police were playing crucial role in protecting law& order.

SP Vijaya Rama Rao said as many as 377 cops lost their lives apart from 11 in AP while discharging responsibilities this year. He said nine cops were died during Covid pandemic in the district.