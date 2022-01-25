Tirupati: MCT to renovate stormwater drains to prevent flooding

Tirupati: The woes of residents in the low-lying areas in the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is coming to an end with the widening and deepening of drains nearing completion. The revamping of the drains was taken up by the MCT after several areas worst hit in the recent flash floods following heavy rains that lashed Chittoor district more so the pilgrim city, in two spells in November last year causing large scale inundation of localities in the city while the low-lying areas bore the brunt of heavy rains.

The revamping of drainage system including widening, deepening was taken up on a war foot in Madhura Nagar, Karakambadi road (near Leelamahal) and other areas and is nearing completion. In other words, soon the residents of these areas will not face any inundation during torrential rains. The widening of existing drains to a stretch of approximately 1.5 Km was taken up by the municipal authority few days back around Leelamhala area after the rains last time projected the dire situation of the drains at Madhuranagar, Leelamahal area, municipal park area etc.

In Madhura Nagar, which was worst affected in November heavy rains, the restructuring of drains was taken up to a length of about 400 metres at a cost of Rs 39 lakh was almost completed. This drain was joined with the drain at Leela Mahal which was also widened and deepened and connected to the major drain at Subhash Nagar where Kapilatheertham stream passing through before joining in Vinayak Sagar(tank) in the city.



It is needless to say that the residents in the localities including Madhura nagar, Fish market areas etc. were elated and thanked the civic authorities on the restructuring of drain within two months after the flash floods hit the areas in November last year and .

A resident Purushotham said that this time the Corporation responded promptly to the inundation problem, the colonies facing for long and particular lauded municipal deputy engineer Gomathi for the completion of the works on a fast track manner.

It may be recalled that these localities in low-lying areas were under 5-6 feet water for two weeks causing large scale damage to the residents whose household articles, electronic gadgets and cars were damaged in the flash floods in November last year leading a furore while with no exception all the political parties slammed the civic authorities for not taking required steps to prevent inundation of low-lying areas in the city stirring the Corporation taking of revamping drains and competing them within short time.