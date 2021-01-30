Tirupati: Meet on 'Draft Labour Laws' held in Sri City

Tirupati: Seeking inputs for drafting the rules of new labour codes released by Government of India, B Udaya Lakshmi, Principal Secretary, Labour, Employment, Training & Factories, had an interactive meeting with the senior Human Resource managers of the industrial units of Sri City on Thursday.

Addressing the delegates, the Principal Secretary said, "The new codes contain several game-changing provisions that regulate wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety, health and working conditions."

She mentioned that the social security net of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been widened to cover all workers including the self-employed sector.

Appreciating the strict implementation of labour laws and safety standards by all units in Sri City, Chandrasekhara Varma gave a detailed presentation on various provisions in the new labour codes.

He invited suggestions to reform the existing rules.

Commenting on the occasion Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that the new codes will certainly usher in a new era of development by ensuring wage security, healthy and safe working conditions, social security and harmonious industrial relations.

He requested the Principal Secretary to expedite the construction of a 100-bedded ESI Hospital for benefitting industrial workers and their families in the region.

D Chandrasekhara Varma, Director of Factories, AP and MV Siva Kumar Reddy, Dy. Chief Inspector of Factories, Chittoor were present.