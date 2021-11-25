Tirupati: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy assures compensation to every farmer who suffered crop loss

Tirupati: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the Chief Minister was keen on ensuring compensation to every farmer who suffered crop loss in the district.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday after holding a district-level review meeting to take stock of the prevailing scenario in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods following a heavy downpour, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said the rain played havoc in the district resulting in washing out horticulture crops, livestock and causing damage to irrigation tanks, bridges, roads etc.

The affected areas were still in water and the lack of connectivity was severely hampering the enumeration to assess crop loss and property damage. The process of enumeration would be speeded up after the restoration of roads. The Minister said an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 was being provided to each flood-hit family.

Speaking on TDP supremo Naidu's tour to flood-affected areas, the Minister said the Opposition Leader was trying to exploit the devastation caused for his political benefit.

Tirupati MP Gurumurthy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Srinivasulu, Tirupati MLA Karunakar Reddy, Sathyavedu MLA Adimulam, Madanapalli MLA Nawaz Basha, Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu, Srikalahasti MLA Madhusudan Reddy, Chittoor Collector M Harinarayanan, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu and officials of Panchayat Raj, Irrigation, and Revenue departments were present.

Earlier, District Collector Harinarayanan along with Joint Collector Sridhar, Madanapalli Sub-Collector Jahnavi and Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Girisha attended the video-conference convened by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from the State Secretariat at Velagapudi.

Giving details of the damage to Chief Minister, the Collector said 33,451 families were affected in the district of which relief material including 25 kg rice bag, 1 kg oil, 1 kg onions and 1 kg potatoes were already distributed to 22,000 families. As many as 30,000 people were taking shelter at 102 relief centres where 30,000 people taking shelter.

He informed the Chief Minister that all the relief centres were closed except relief centres of Rayalacheruvu people.

After explaining about drinking water supply restoration, floodwater diversion, repairing the roads etc, the Collector said the crop loss happened in 12,700 hectares in the district. He said 1,500 houses were damaged due to incessant rains of which 195 were completely damaged.