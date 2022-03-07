Tirupati: MJSS in a fix over TDP stand on district rejig

Tirupati: What is TDP's stand on the demand for Madanapalle district? Why has the party not taken a clear stand on the issue? Why has it taken three different stands in three constituencies in one Parliament constituency? These questions are boggling the minds of people in the western parts of Chittoor district where the demand for a new district with Madanapalle as headquarters became a major issue for over two years.



Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS) has conducted protests in various forms for 633 days in three phases before calling it off on March 3 following the closure of the deadline for submitting objections on the draft notification on new districts. MJSS desperately tried to see that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu takes a stand on it but couldn't succeed.

As the ruling party ignored the sentiments of people in fulfilling their demand for a new district, MJSS had huge expectations on the wholehearted support of both TDP and BJP along with other opposition parties.

But, much to their dissatisfaction, both TDP and BJP have not taken any uniform stand on Madanapalle district demand and asked the leaders to participate in their individual capacity. With this, they were present in the agitations occasionally to make their presence felt without any active involvement.

After TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the district Collector in support of Kuppam revenue division, MJSS leadership welcomed the move and tried to get a similar response from him in favour of Madanapalle district as well but ended up with disappointment. What was more shocking to them is TDP's different stands.

The party leaders were fighting for Rajampet district in Rajampet while Rayachoti TDP leaders have been celebrating Annamayya district with Rayachoti as headquarters by distributing sweets and cutting cakes. Madanapalle leaders have been taking part in MJSS agitation now and then. MJSS was of the view that had TDP taken an official stand in favour of Madanapalle district it would have been a big morale boost for them.

Speaking to The Hans India, MJSS convenor P T M Siva Prasad said that though 2,829 representations were made to the Collector with the demand, they could not secure the official letter from TDP chief or BJP. BJP leadership seems to have supported the move to rejig the district based on Parliamentary constituencies and was unable to take an official stand on Madanapalle district though it allowed its leaders to participate in protests in their individual capacity only.

Similarly, TDP leaders were participating in their individual capacity and not leading from the front. TDP cadres took part in large numbers in only one programme which was led by Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy. "We requested TDP leaders to send one letter from Naidu either to the Chief Secretary or Collector. But somehow, the party did not take any stand on that and as such TDP cadre was not seen in the protests except leaders on a few occasions", said Siva Prasad.

They learnt that Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and MP P Midhun Reddy were trying to take the demand to the notice of CM and discussions on it are going on for the last four days. While hoping for a favourable response from the CM, MJSS was readying to take legal course if the demand is not fulfilled, he added.